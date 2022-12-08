Commission to make recommendation on Dallas short-term rental regulations

The Dallas City Plan Commission is meeting Thursday to decide if short-term rentals should be considered hotels when it comes to zoning.

If Dallas does define homes rented on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo as lodging, they would then be illegal in neighborhoods zoned for single-family use.

Many Dallas residents have complained that short-term rentals ruin the character of their neighborhood by creating a stream of transient guests, who hold loud parties and leave trash behind.

However, short-term rental owners argue it is their right to use their property as a way to earn income.

Whatever the City Plan Commission decides Thursday, it will then go to the Dallas City Council as a recommendation, who will have the final say.