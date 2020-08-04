After alarming spike, Denton County reports sharp drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

article

After last week's alarming spike in percent of positive cases, Denton County is reporting much better numbers this week.

Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson described the situation as optimistic as the school year approaches.

MORE: Coronavirus Coverage

The number of people tested went up significantly last week, but positive cases dropped from 23 percent to 12 percent this week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Denton County sees rise in number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate

With cases dropping among pediatric patients and teenagers, Dr. Richardson says the signs are pointing the right direction.

Advertisement

“I think schools have a much better chance of having in-person education and in-person attendance,” Dr. Richardson said. “And for that to last even longer, where we don't have to have to quarantine entire classes."

Dr. Richardson cautioned that he would like to see two weeks of continued declines before he feels confident that mask-wearing and social distancing are working.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track Texas cases in your county here