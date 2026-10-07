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Afghan national pleads guilty to online suicide bomb threat in Fort Worth

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FOX Local
Fort Worth
Published October 7, 2026 10:14 PM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 10:14 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, a 32-year-old Fort Worth resident, pleaded guilty to making a suicide bomb threat during a social media livestream.
    • Federal investigators searched his home and phone, finding no bomb-making materials and concluding he had no actual plan to carry out an attack.
    • He faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, though a sentencing date has not yet been set.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 32-year-old Afghan national living in Fort Worth pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce after threatening to carry out a suicide attack.

TikTok bomb threat triggers joint federal investigation

What we know:

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was charged in November 2025 after portions of an online video chat were recorded and posted to TikTok and other social media platforms.

According to court documents, Alokozay participated in a social media livestream on Nov. 23, 2025 with several people, including another Afghan national. During the exchange, which prosecutors said involved offensive insults tied to longstanding tribal animosity, Alokozay threatened to carry out a "suicide attack" using a "suicide bomb."

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DHS: Afghan TikTok user suggested he was building bomb targeting Fort Worth
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DHS: Afghan TikTok user suggested he was building bomb targeting Fort Worth

An Afghan national was arrested after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating that he was making a bomb with the intention of targeting the Fort Worth area, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal agents and local law enforcement partners quickly identified and located Alokozay after members of the public reported the video, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Afghan national arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat
Afghan national arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat

Afghan national arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat

The man arrested for threatening to set off a bomb in Fort Worth now has an attorney. He’s encouraging the public not to jump to conclusions.

No active threat or explosive materials

Dig deeper:

Authorities searched Alokozay’s home and cellphone and found no bomb-making materials. Investigators concluded that he did not intend to carry out an attack, prosecutors said. 

Alokozay admitted in court documents that he knowingly transmitted a threat to injure another person through interstate and foreign commerce.

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Afghan national arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat; attorney responds
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Afghan national arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat; attorney responds

The man arrested for threatening to set off a bomb in Fort Worth now has an attorney. He’s encouraging the public not to jump to conclusions.

Raybould said federal authorities would respond "swiftly and decisively" to threats involving suicide attacks or mass casualties.

Potential prison sentence and federal charges

Alokozay pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton. He faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

Swift action on online threats

What they're saying:

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock thanked the people who reported the video and said their actions helped investigators identify Alokozay and secure the guilty plea.

"The FBI takes online threats of violence seriously and will work with our law enforcement partners to hold individuals accountable for threatening the safety of others," Rothrock said.

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FBI: Terror suspect said he wanted to kill Americans in Fort Worth suicide bombing
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FBI: Terror suspect said he wanted to kill Americans in Fort Worth suicide bombing

The FBI has released more information about the Afghan national who was arrested last week for making terroristic threats, including the TikTok video where he allegedly talks about a suicide attack in Fort Worth.

What's next:

The FBI’s Dallas and Fort Worth offices investigated the case with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations Dallas, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fort Worth Police Department.

A sentencing date has not been set.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Texas. Additional information is provided by previous FOX 4 coverage.

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