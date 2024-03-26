Expand / Collapse search

Dallas realtor uses TikTok to share affordable apartment rentals

Published  March 26, 2024 10:40am CDT
Local Real Estate agent Sara Williams is known on TikTok as the Dallas Heeltor. She helps her more than 17,000 followers find affordable housing in the Dallas area while also adding some humor.

DALLAS - A North Texas relator is helping people across the region find apartments that they can afford through her TikTok videos.

Sara Williams, who goes by the handle @the_heeltor on the social media platform, says she came up with the idea as a way to continue posting content while she was not around.

Her first hit was a video promoting ‘12 under 12’ where she showcased 12 apartment complexes where you could rent for less than $1,200 within a 5-mile radius of Downtown Dallas.

"I didn't realize the market needed so much assistance finding affordable housing," Williams said.

Another popular series of videos is her ‘2B Under 2K,’ which focuses on two-bedroom apartments renting for less than $2,000.

Williams says her followers appreciate her honesty in her videos, where she points out the positives and the flaws of each complex.

For people who are looking for a new apartment, Williams has a few tips.

"Look for resources. There aren't many people in this realm who are willing to assist, but trying to reach out to people on Realtor.com, Zillow, those are great ways to connect with people who have affordable housing options," she explained.

Williams also said to avoid the big apartment complexes because of the expensive fees through the application process.

"In a private rental your deposit ends up being one month's rent, whereas it is more subsidized by the large amount of people in the conventional apartment complexes," she said.