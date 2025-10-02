Man confesses to fatally shooting victim after hitting him with car, according to police affidavit

article

The Brief Laderion Finley was fatally shot early on September 27 following a dispute over a stolen iPhone. 26-year-old Kent Butler turned himself in to police, confessed to the shooting, and provided the firearm used. The dispute began with a phone theft, escalated to a physical fight, and ended after the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a car before shooting him.



A man was fatally shot in the early hours of Sept. 27, 2025, in Downtown Dallas, following a dispute over a stolen iPhone. The dispute that escalated into violence in a Dallas parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Dallas Police.

What we know:

The incident began around 2:28 a.m., when officers were called to a report of a stolen phone. A witness alleged that Laderion Finley stole a phone from their car in the Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Officers met with both parties but were unable to recover the phone and issued a case number.

Approximately one hour later, at 3:27 a.m., officers responded again to the same location after a large fight broke out. Several individuals, including 26-year-old Kent Butler, reportedly began arguing and physically fighting. The confrontation ended with both groups returning to their vehicles, but officers were called back after a shooting was reported.

26-year-old Kent Butler (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Dig deeper:

According to the affidavit, Finley had been walking away from the scene when a white Kia, allegedly driven by Butler, accelerated toward him, forcing him to jump out of the way.

Finley then stood in front of the vehicle, which allegedly caused Butler to swerve and hit him. Witnesses reported that after Finley fell to the ground and tried to flee, Butler got out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Finley to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, September 28, Butler voluntarily went to Dallas Police Headquarters, where he agreed to speak with detectives.

According to police, he admitted to shooting Finley and also turned over the firearm used in the incident.

Local perspective:

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, who confirmed the sequence of events and identified Butler as the shooter. A witness told police they had known Butler for about four years and positively identified him by name and driver's license photo.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses confirmed the altercation and shooting but did not capture the identity of the shooter beyond what witnesses had already stated.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.