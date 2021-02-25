Affidavit: Drunken driver dumped out drugs after crash that killed Dallas PD officer

article

Police said the accused drunken driver who hit a police vehicle, killing a Dallas police officer who was standing nearby, got rid of drugs as he was being arrested.

Phillip Mabry has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Mitchell Penton.

The 27-year-old officer was killed the day before Valentine’s Day, while working the scene of a crash on Highway 75, near Walnut Hill Lane.

Police said Mabry drove through the road flares at a high rate of speed and struck a police vehicle, pushing that vehicle into Penton.

An arrest affidavit released new details into what led up to the crash, and what Mabry did just before being arrested.

Mabry’s passenger said they had been drinking at an Uptown bar, and he was driving her home.

After the crash, an officer noticed Mabry was standing on the highway dumping a bag of what looked like marijuana when he was being arrested.

The officer went to investigate, and Mabry said, "It’s just weed, man. It’s just weed," according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Mabry admitted he had been drinking before the crash.

