Teen arrested in Dallas for San Antonio Sonic manager's murder

The Brief Police said three months ago, 17-year-old Adiah Roberson tried to pay for her food at Sonic in San Antonio with counterfeit money. When the Sonic manager came out and took a picture of her license plate, she shot and killed him. U.S. Marshals captured Roberson on Tuesday at an apartment complex in Dallas.



A 17-year-old girl who was wanted for murdering a Sonic manager in San Antonio three months ago was captured in Dallas this week.

U.S. Marshals arrested Adiah Roberson on Tuesday afternoon.

She was booked into the Dallas County jail for a murder out of Bexar County.

According to Crime Stoppers of San Antonio, Roberson got into an argument with a Sonic employee on July 7 after trying to pay with counterfeit money.

The restaurant’s manager, 33-year-old Daniel Shrewsbury, went outside to take a picture of her license plate. That's when he was shot and killed.

"When Daniel was arriving at work, he learned Adiah Namir Roberson had taken money from an employee. Daniel went outside to take a photo of the suspect vehicle’s license plate before they drove off. Joshua Joseph, who was with Adiah Roberson, became upset and threaten to assault Daniel and warned him he was going to get shot. Adiah exited the suspect vehicle with a gun and shot Daniel Shrewsbury," Crime Stoppers said on a wanted flyer.

According to the FOX affiliate in San Antonio, 27-year-old Joshua Joseph was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Roberson's bond was set at $520,000.

In addition to murder, she’s also facing a forgery charge.