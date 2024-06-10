Addison man drowns in Lewisville Lake

article

The man who drowned in Lewisville Lake in Denton County earlier this month has been identified.

Police said 27-year-old Cedric Johnson of Addison jumped off a boat near Westlake Park on June 1. He never resurfaced.

Rescue crews found his body hours later, just 25 feet from the shoreline.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner listed his death as accidental drowning.

It was the second drowning in the lake in less than a week.

A 19-year-old drowned in Lewisville Lake in late May.