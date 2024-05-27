19-year-old drowns in Lewisville Lake

article

A 19-year-old swimmer drowned in Lewisville Lake on Sunday.

The Lewisville Fire Department was called to party cove around 4 p.m. on Sunday after 19-year-old Adan De La Rosa Basio went underwater and didn't resurface.

Witnesses told crews on scene that De La Rosa Basio was with his family at the lake when he swam after an inflatable that had gotten loose. He then disappeared under the water.

Lewisville Fire dive teams and the Game Warden used sonar to locate the 19-year-old. He was found about 50 feet from shore at 5:15 p.m.

De La Rosa Basio was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.