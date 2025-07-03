Addison's Kaboom Town! kicks off tonight for 40th anniversary celebration

The Brief Addison's Kaboom Town!, marking its 40th anniversary, is set for tonight, July 3, with an airshow, fireworks, live music, and activities for all ages. The iconic event is expected to draw over half a million people, with the fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. and visible throughout Addison. Attendees can find various parking options, and while the show can be seen citywide, Addison Circle Park offers prime viewing with ticketed access.



Addison's Kaboom Town!, one of the nation's most anticipated Fourth of July celebrations, is set for tonight, Thursday, July 3. More than half a million people are expected to gather for the event, which includes an airshow, live music, activities for all ages, and fireworks, as the town celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Kaboom Town! Fireworks Start Time

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. today, July 3. The display will last approximately 25 minutes and can be seen from anywhere in Addison.

Kaboom Town! Parking

The major event is expected to cause significant traffic delays. The event entrance is located at the corner of Quorum Drive and Addison Circle. Free parking is available at:

Millennium Garage (15455 North Dallas Parkway)

Colonnade Garage (15305 North Dallas Parkway)

Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 North Dallas Parkway)

Accessible parking is available at the DART parking lot (4925 Arapaho Road). Rideshare parking is designated at Beckert Park (5000 Addison Circle).

Kaboom Town! Schedule

5 p.m.: Gates open to Addison Circle Park

6:30 p.m.: 36th Infantry Band

7:15 p.m.: Addison Airport Airshow begins

8 p.m.: Presentation of the Colors & National Anthem

8:30 p.m.: The Elton Johns

9:30 p.m.: Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks

10 p.m.: Emerald City All-Stars

Where to Watch the Show

You can watch FOX 4's live coverage of the fireworks show on this page, FOX Local, YouTube or anywhere else you get your news.

Hundreds of restaurants and hotels in Addison will host watch parties for the fireworks. While the show is visible from anywhere in Addison, organizers state the best viewing location is Addison Circle Park. Tickets to the park are available for purchase: $10 for adults and $5 for children.

What they're saying:

"It's become a family tradition, people started coming to the event 40 years ago and now they have kids, grandkids, it's a testament to how much people love Addison and how they participate in the Addison way," said Faith Alfred, a town of Addison representative.

Kaboom Town! has consistently been recognized as a top Fourth of July fireworks display. USA Today and People.com have both ranked the event in their top 10 lists for best U.S. fireworks, notably outranking major cities like Philadelphia and New York City.