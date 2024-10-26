Fire damages Addison laundry business

article

Firefighters from Addison and other nearby cities were called to a fire on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. at the CFS Linen on Keller Springs Road, not far from the Addison Airport.

The first crews on scene saw smoke and flames coming out of the west side of the building, according to the Addison Fire Department.

A second alarm was issued about 15 minutes later and the fire was brought under control after 8 a.m.

Teams from Carrollton Texas Fire Rescue and the Farmers Branch Fire Department assisted Addison firefighters.

No one was injured in the fire, according to AFD.

Quorum Drive was closed from Keller Springs to Airport Parkway for a short time, but has since reopened.

The power to the four adjacent businesses was turned off while crews investigate the fire.

An official cause has not been determined.

The Source Information in this article comes from the Addison Fire Department and FOX 4 crews at the scene.



