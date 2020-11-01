Actor Eddie Hassell fatally shot in Grand Prairie

article

Grand Prairie police are investigating the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m., in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road.

Officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Hassell was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further details have been released about the shooting.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 0972-988-8477.