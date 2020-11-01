Expand / Collapse search

Actor Eddie Hassell fatally shot in Grand Prairie

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Grand Prairie
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Actor Eddie Hassell arrives at the screening of Open Road Films and Five Star Feature Films' "Jobs" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 13, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police are investigating the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m., in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road.

Officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Hassell was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further details have been released about the shooting.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 0972-988-8477.