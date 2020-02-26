Accused North Texas serial killer indicted for 2 additional murders

article

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted an accused serial killer on two more counts of capital murder.

In his latest indictment, Billy Chemirmir is charged with the murders of Leah Corken and Juanita Prudy. Court documents state they were smothered to death with a pillow.

Chemirmir was arrested in March of 2018 after police who were investigating him for an attack in Plano linked him to the murder of an 81-year-old Dallas woman.

Since then, he’s been accused of killing and robbing more than a dozen elderly women in Dallas and Collin counties. Police said he worked in home health care and sometimes posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to his victims.

With the latest indictments, Chemirmir is officially charged for 14 deaths. According to lawsuits, he may be linked to several more at The Tradition – Prestonwood in Dallas.

Chemirmir has been in the Dallas County jail since his arrest.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if jurors find him guilty of capital murder.

