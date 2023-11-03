Police looking for Northwest Dallas hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian seriously injured

Dallas Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a person in Northwest Dallas.

Police say that at approximately 3 a.m. on Sept. 10 a white Chevy truck traveling north on Ables Lane drove into the southbound lanes in an attempt to pass slower traffic near Walnut Hill Lane.

The Chevy hit a pedestrian who had just gotten out of their vehicle, leaving them with serious injuries.

The truck kept going northbound without stopping to help the victim.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.