Gov. Abbott to issue Executive Order to ban THC products for minors

The Brief Governor Abbott plans to issue an executive order to ban the sale of THC products to people under 21 in Texas. The move comes after the state legislature failed to pass a bill regulating THC during its latest special session. The executive order is expected to be signed by the end of the week, with the potential for a court challenge.



Governor Abbott is going in a different direction after the state legislature finished its latest special session without taking any action on THC regulations.

The governor now plans to issue an executive order, banning people under the age of 21 from buying THC products in Texas.

Executive order on THC

What we know:

FOX 4’s Steven Dial was told the governor will likely sign the order before the end of this week.

The executive order comes days after lawmakers failed to agree on THC regulations in the second special session.

The Texas senate passed a total ban, but the house did not take it up for a vote.

While lawmakers could not agree on a total ban, they did pass a new law that prohibits the sale of THC vapes and disposable vapes from China.

Dig deeper:

There is still a lot of debate over whether an all-out ban is more practical than trying to regulate thousands of vape and hemp stores across Texas.

FOX 4 has tried to gauge what police agencies think of the executive order, but some say they want to wait and see what is actually in the governor’s order.

Sources tell FOX 4 that Governor Abbott’s executive order would do a few things:

Ban products for all people under 21. Require ID checks at stores, something some businesses tell us they already do. Limit proximity to schools. Require enhanced labeling.

Tarrant County Mayor

Local perspective:

Tarrant County sheriff Bill Waybourn has been a vocal supporter of a total ban. His office told FOX 4:

"The Sheriff is closely monitoring the possibility of an executive order, but it would be premature to comment until we've had a chance to review the final details."

Texas Hemp Business Council on order

What's next:

Although this executive order could be challenged in court, it seems unlikely as the hemp industry has supported more regulations. Texas Hemp Business Council made this social media post upon hearing about Gov. Abbott's executive order.