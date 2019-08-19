Abbott announces Texas Safety Commission

article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the formation of the Texas Safety Commission to develop an immediate action plan for the state.

The plan is to include strategies to "provide community healing, combat the rise of extremist groups and hateful ideologies, keep guns out of the hands of deranged individuals, and combat domestic terrorism, including cybersecurity threats", says a release Monday from the governor's office.

“The Texas Safety Commission will bring together experts and community leaders to develop an action plan to combat threats of domestic terrorism, root out extremist ideologies, and address the link between mental health challenges and gun violence in our communities," Abbott said. "By working together, we will we ensure a safe and secure future for all Texans."

The commission will also produce legislative solutions to prevent future mass shootings and domestic terror attacks.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday morning at the Texas State Capitol, with another in El Paso next week. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, state senators and representatives, law enforcement representatives, social media representatives, university and school district representatives and others are expected to be in attendance.

This announcement comes after the formation last week of the Domestic Terrorism Task Force, designed to "combat hateful acts of extremism" following the recent shooting in El Paso, according to the release.