Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Thursday in the building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane.

According to reports, smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas hotel fire | Courtesy Christov Sanderson

More than 100 firefighters and 25 trucks responded to the scene because of how tall the building is. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

There’s no word on if anyone was inside the vacant building when the fire started. Dallas Fire-Rescue said no one was hurt.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.