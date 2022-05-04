Aaron Dean's pretrial hearing continues, no decision yet on change of venue request

article

More news coverage of a police shooting is being played in court as a former Fort Worth police officer tries to get his murder trial moved out of Tarrant County.

Former officer Aaron Dean is charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother’s home.

Dean’s lawyers argue he cannot find a fair and impartial jury in Tarrant County because of all the publicity in the case.

But the attorney representing Jefferson’s family disagrees and said the trial can be held here.

"It has to be a very specific set of circumstances that causes a change," said Lee Merritt, the Jefferson family attorney. "But it’s not enough just to have media coverage. It must be misinformation and they won’t be able to prove that."

Defense lawyers also argue Dean’s lead attorney is seriously ill. They’re asking for another trial delay.

The case was originally set to be tried in January but was delayed because the defense said several of its expert witnesses had scheduling conflicts.

If both current moves fail, jury selection could start on Monday.