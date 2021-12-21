‘A Christmas Carol’ performances in Dallas canceled due to COVID-19

article

The Dallas Theater Center is canceling all its remaining performances of "A Christmas Carol."

The theater canceled several performances last week after a member of the company tested positive for COVID-19. It had hoped to resume performances this week.

"It’s unfortunate, but CDC and our own COVID-19 safety guidelines have shown cancelling the remaining performances of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is the safest thing for everyone. The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons has always come first," Jeff Woodward, DTC’s managing director. "This is heartbreaking for us. We’ve worked hard to put this production together and we know people have enjoyed seeing ‘A Christmas Carol’ on our stage again. We’re already looking forward to next season."

For many families, the show at the Wylie Theatre is a holiday tradition.

Those with tickets can exchange them for a future show at the theater, get a refund or just donate the money to the nonprofit.

They will also be sent instructions on how to watch the performance from home.

The theater’s next production is the classic "Our Town," which is scheduled to begin on January 27.

CDC data: Omicron now dominant COVID-19 variant in US