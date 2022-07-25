8-year-old shot in I-20 road rage incident, police say

article

Police in Balch Springs said an 8-year-old boy was shot in what appears to be a case of road rage.

The boy was hit while riding in a car Sunday afternoon along Interstate 20 at Seagoville Road in the Dallas suburb.

He was taken Children’s Hospital. It’s not clear how badly he was hurt.

Balch Springs police said two other children in the car were also injured but are expected to be okay.

Detectives think the shots came from a dark-colored sedan. They believe two men were in that car but do not have a good description of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Balch Springs Police Department.