8-year-old hospitalized after Fort Worth hit-and-run
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured an 8-year-old boy riding his bicycle Friday evening, police said.
What we know:
The boy's mother, Baylea Christiansen, said her son was struck by a black SUV near an apartment complex on Vela Lane in north Fort Worth.
Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and looked at the boy before speeding away from the scene.
The boy was transported to a local hospital with injuries. He has since been released and is expected to recover, though his mother told FOX 4 he is in a lot of pain and shaken by the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have minimal information on the driver or the vehicle. Authorities are asking the public to contact them with any information regarding the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the mother of the victim and Fort Worth police.