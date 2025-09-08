8-year-old hospitalized after Fort Worth hit-and-run

The Brief Fort Worth police are searching for the driver of a black SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured an 8-year-old boy on his bicycle. Witnesses told police the driver got out of the vehicle and looked at the child before speeding away from the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital but has since been released and is expected to recover, though his mother says he is shaken up by the incident.



Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured an 8-year-old boy riding his bicycle Friday evening, police said.

What we know:

The boy's mother, Baylea Christiansen, said her son was struck by a black SUV near an apartment complex on Vela Lane in north Fort Worth.

Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and looked at the boy before speeding away from the scene.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with injuries. He has since been released and is expected to recover, though his mother told FOX 4 he is in a lot of pain and shaken by the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have minimal information on the driver or the vehicle. Authorities are asking the public to contact them with any information regarding the crash.