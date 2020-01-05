8-year-old grazed by gunfire into Dallas apartments

article

An 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet after someone fired shots into multiple Dallas apartment units early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Royal Lane.

Responding officers found an 8-year-old who had been grazed by one of the bullets. The child was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue crews.

Those at the apartments told police that someone fired several shots into multiple apartments.

The shooter has not yet been identified, and remains at-large.

This happened about an hour after a 1-year-old was fatally shot and his 20-year-old uncle was shot multiple times in a South Dallas home in a “targeted” shooting.

Police have not said if they believe these shootings are related.