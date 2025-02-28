8 Dallas gang members arrested; alligator seized

article

The Brief Eight alleged members of the 42 Oakland Crips street gang were arrested earlier this week in a crackdown known as Operation Blue Laces. The men are all accused of dealing drugs in South Dallas' "Dead End" area. Agents seized drugs, money, guns, jewelry, vehicles, and a live caiman alligator.



What we know:

The arrests were part of an ATF-led crackdown in an area known as "Dead End," which is near the intersection of Casey Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham, the eight men were all members or associates of the 42 Oakland Crips street gang.

They include: Kendrick Jamal Young a.k.a. "Peanut," Christopher Jamiel Love a.k.a. "Black," Alex Jerome Bowman a.k.a "Big A," Scott Wingham a.k.a. "Johnny Joe," Joshua Jimond Wheatley, Travion Williams a.k.a. "Traa Savage," Jihadd Thies Gorree Thomas, and Jamarian Augustus Hewitt.

They had allegedly been dealing drugs in South Dallas daily for years and had a system for warning others about upcoming law enforcement raids.

During the takedown, agents seized more than a dozen firearms, multiple kilograms of drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash believed to be drug proceeds.

A live caiman alligator, six vehicles, and several pieces of jewelry were also seized.

Several arrestees already had extensive rap sheets.

They’re now facing a variety of drug and weapons charges.

The alligator was taken to the Dallas Zoo.

What we don't know:

Federal prosecutors did not release any of the mugshots for the men who were arrested.

They also didn’t provide any information about where the alligator was found.