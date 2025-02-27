8 arrested in Irving police prostitution sting
article
IRVING, Texas - Irving police arrested eight people in an alleged prostitution sting.
What we know:
Irving police said the eight suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday during an operation that is part of their continued effort to combat human trafficking.
Those eight people included:
- 43-year-old Antonio Aguilar
- 45-year-old Meysam Gholami
- 52-year-old Carlos Munoz-Orellana
- 29-year-old Jerry Raye
- 26-year-old Cecilio Soto
- 42-year-old Christopher Williams
- 28-year-old Issac Van Duh Peng
- 32-year-old Helleh Carles
All are charged with solicitation of prostitution except for Carles, who is charged with prostitution.
Raye is also facing an evading arrest charge.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any other details about the operation or what led them to these eight suspects.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Irving Police Department.