8 arrested in Irving police prostitution sting

The Brief Irving police arrested seven people on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a prostitute and one person for alleged prostitution. The operation was part of the department's continued efforts to combat human trafficking. No details about the operation were released.



What we know:

Irving police said the eight suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday during an operation that is part of their continued effort to combat human trafficking.

Those eight people included:

43-year-old Antonio Aguilar

45-year-old Meysam Gholami

52-year-old Carlos Munoz-Orellana

29-year-old Jerry Raye

26-year-old Cecilio Soto

42-year-old Christopher Williams

28-year-old Issac Van Duh Peng

32-year-old Helleh Carles

All are charged with solicitation of prostitution except for Carles, who is charged with prostitution.

Raye is also facing an evading arrest charge.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any other details about the operation or what led them to these eight suspects.