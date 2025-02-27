Expand / Collapse search

8 arrested in Irving police prostitution sting

By
Published  February 27, 2025 12:01pm CST
Irving
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Irving police arrested seven people on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a prostitute and one person for alleged prostitution.
    • The operation was part of the department's continued efforts to combat human trafficking.
    • No details about the operation were released.

IRVING, Texas - Irving police arrested eight people in an alleged prostitution sting.

What we know:

Irving police said the eight suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday during an operation that is part of their continued effort to combat human trafficking.

Those eight people included: 

  • 43-year-old Antonio Aguilar
  • 45-year-old Meysam Gholami
  • 52-year-old Carlos Munoz-Orellana
  • 29-year-old Jerry Raye
  • 26-year-old Cecilio Soto
  • 42-year-old Christopher Williams
  • 28-year-old Issac Van Duh Peng
  • 32-year-old Helleh Carles

All are charged with solicitation of prostitution except for Carles, who is charged with prostitution.

Raye is also facing an evading arrest charge.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any other details about the operation or what led them to these eight suspects.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Irving Police Department.

IrvingCrime and Public Safety