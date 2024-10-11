74 birds seized from cockfight in Van Zandt County, SPCA of Texas awarded custody

article

At a civil custody hearing on Wednesday in Van Zandt County courthouse, a judge awarded custody of 74 birds to the SPCA of Texas. The birds were seized from a rural property near Edgewood, Texas on Sept. 28, where a cockfight was in progress.

There were 66 live roosters, four deceased roosters and four live hens. They were taken to the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue in Dallas to be evaluated by medical staff and cared for until the civil hearing.

According to the SPCA of Texas, roosters were found in individual pens and transport boxes throughout the property. Many birds were kept in large, wire pens outdoors in the heavily wooded area. Other birds were found inside vehicles in transport boxes. Paraphernalia, including short knives and gaffes, were also found.

Officials say a covered arena containing a makeshift fighting ring with bleachers for spectators and several tented holding pens were splashed with blood and littered with feathers. A concession stand was also nearby.



Several of the roosters appeared to be lethargic and severely injured with multiple wounds. Other birds were found dead from fighting. After being examined, six of the roosters were euthanized at the SPCA of Texas' facility due to traumatic fighting wounds.



"Cockfighting has been illegal in Texas for decades, but it still runs rampant in our rural and urban areas," said SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit Chief Investigator Courtney Burns, CAWA. "This blood sport not only results in lethal consequences for the birds engaged in the act, but it breeds other criminal activity such as illegal gambling, drug trafficking and violent crimes. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for these inhumane and dangerous practices, and we are proud to partner with them to help keep the community safe. "



The judge also awarded $4,417.50 in restitution to the SPCA of Texas for the cost of investigation, expert witnesses, housing and care for the animals from the time of the seizure until the hearing under the Texas Health and Safety Code. However, the SPCA of Texas does not expect to receive any of this money to help offset costs.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, this investigation remains active. Deputies continue to pursue potential charges in this case. Anyone with information on this case should call the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133.

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to use property for cockfighting, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine. In Texas, it is a Class A misdemeanor to possess, manufacture or sell cockfighting paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor to own or train a rooster with the intent to fight the bird and a Class C misdemeanor to be a spectator at a cockfight. Federal law also prohibits any interstate or foreign transport of fighting animals.