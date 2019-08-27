7 people hurt, including 3 kids, in Hood County crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Seven people, including three young kids, were hurt in a crash on Tuesday in Hood County.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Texas Highway 171 in Cresson.

DPS says a 2009 Dodge pickup was driving southbound on the highway when the driver lost control while going around a curve and skidded sideways. He crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2006 Toyota pickup.

The 38-year-old driver of the Dodge pickup, his wife, and their 3, 5 and 8-year-old boys were rushed to hospitals in Fort Worth. The family is from Deridder, Louisiana.

The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota pickup and his 22-year-old son were flown to a hospital in Fort Worth. They are from Early, Texas.

DPS says they are investigating the cause of the crash, but they point out that the roadway was wet from the recent rainfall.

Authorities have not released the conditions of any of the people hurt.