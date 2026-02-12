Pistons' Cade Cunningham buys minority stake in Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas - A former North Texas high school basketball star is now a minority owner of the Texas Rangers.
New owner in town
What we know:
Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham has purchased a minority stake in the Texas Rangers.
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 18: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket as Naji Marshall #13 of the Dallas Mavericks plays defense during the game on December 18, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft made the investment through Sportsology Capital Partners, where he is one of the athlete investors.
Investing back home
The backstory:
Cunningham hails from Arlington, having played two years of high school basketball at Bowie High School. He later played collegiately at Oklahoma State, and has played for the Pistons since 2021.
Last year, Cunningham threw out the first pitch at a Rangers game against the Baltimore Orioles in July.
He was recently named an NBA All-Star and will compete in the event for the second time in his career.
The Source: Information in this story came from an ESPN report.