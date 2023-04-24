Mesquite police kill 64-year-old suspect after nearly 6-hour standoff

More details are expected to be released later this week about an hours-long standoff in Mesquite that ended with police shooting a 64-year-old man to death.

Cell phone video from neighbors showed the massive police presence outside the man's home from Friday night into Saturday morning.

"It looks like that guy has a shot gun. Holy ****, there is another one," neighbors can be heard saying on the video.

Mesquite police and SWAT negotiators had the home surrounded off Nabholtz Lane.

"Yeah, he’s getting a gun. Getting a shotgun," neighbors said.

Investigators say Mesquite Police shot and killed a man who pointed a shotgun at officers following a nearly 6-hour standoff.

Monday, the Medical Examiner identified the man who was shot and killed as 64-year-old Jamie Reyes.

"It's a very sad thing, because no one knew he was that way. I see him drive his car down the street everyday," neighbor Harland Marks told FOX 4.

Marks says he only saw Reyes in passing, but woke up Saturday to find a large police presence outside his porch.

"I knew it was a big problem when i saw the yellow tape," said Marks.

As of Monday, Mesquite Police are only releasing limited information.

They say around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the home off Nabholtz Lane for a man with a gun in the street, pointing the weapon at others in the area.

Officers learned the armed suspect then returned to his home.

Once they arrived, police heard what they believed to be gunshots from inside the house.

"It could’ve been anything. Kids walking, we are lucky no one else got killed," said Marks.

Mesquite Police called in the tactical team and crisis negotiators who tried to make contact with Reyes.

A different neighbor sent FOX 4 a still photo from another angle, showing Mesquite police officers crouched behind a car with guns drawn.

Investigators say just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Reyes exited the front door armed with a shotgun and pointed the weapon at officers.

That's when a tactical team member fired two rounds, striking Reyes.

No officers were injured. It is still unclear if anyone else was inside the home with the suspect or if police had been called to the home prior to Friday night.

When the sun came up Saturday morning, Mesquite Police still had the street blocked off.

Those nearby tell FOX 4 that officers spent the rest of the weekend obtaining surveillance video and interviewing neighbors.

The officer who fired their weapon had been with the department for 9 years.

Mesquite Police say they hope to release body camera video later this week and then will be available for questions.