61-year-old Lavon man killed in motorcycle crash in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - A 61-year-old Collin County man was killed early Sunday after a car failed to yield the right of way and collided with his motorcycle at an intersection, state authorities said.
Collin County motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash happened at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the intersection of State Highway 205 and County Road 485, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A preliminary investigation found that a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Darryl Cloyd, of Lavon, was traveling northbound on SH-205 when a BMW 750 pulling out from a stop sign on CR-485 failed to yield, troopers said. The motorcycle then struck the rear driver’s side of the car.
Cloyd was taken to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The driver of the BMW, 24-year-old Darren Dahleiden of Plano, was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.
DPS Highway Patrol troopers said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing and no further details were immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.