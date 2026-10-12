61-year-old Lavon man killed in motorcycle crash in Collin County

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The Brief A 61-year-old Lavon man died after a car failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with his motorcycle early Sunday. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Plano resident, was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Texas DPS troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, and no additional details have been released.



A 61-year-old Collin County man was killed early Sunday after a car failed to yield the right of way and collided with his motorcycle at an intersection, state authorities said.

Collin County motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the intersection of State Highway 205 and County Road 485, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Darryl Cloyd, of Lavon, was traveling northbound on SH-205 when a BMW 750 pulling out from a stop sign on CR-485 failed to yield, troopers said. The motorcycle then struck the rear driver’s side of the car.

Cloyd was taken to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver of the BMW, 24-year-old Darren Dahleiden of Plano, was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

DPS Highway Patrol troopers said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing and no further details were immediately available.