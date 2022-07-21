6-year-old North Texas amputee featured in JC Penney ad

A new back-to-school ad shows more than the latest trends. It features a young North Texas amputee to help share a message about inclusivity.

Noah Rentz had one leg amputated when he was a toddler. The 6-year-old had the other amputated in June.

But his disability doesn’t change the fact that he’s an active kid. And in the new online ad for JC Penney, he plays basketball in his wheelchair alongside other children.

"He’s wearing adaptive wear, but it’s not specifically adaptive wear, which I think really highlights this amazing awareness and inclusion. Because he’s just a kid like any other kid. And so, I’m thrilled. And we are always happy for him to have an opportunity to represent the kids out there who may look different, who may be in a wheelchair, who may have amputations," said his mom, Crystal Rentz.

Noah goes back to school in the fall in Midlothian ISD. He’s looking forward to telling all his friends about his new online fame.

The JC Penney ad featuring Noah is on Instagram.