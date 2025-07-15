6-year-old boy dies after ATV accident in Gainesville

article

The Brief A 6-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon following an ATV accident in Gainesville. Four boys, ages 6 to 13, were riding in a Polaris ATV when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject them. The other three boys sustained injuries but are expected to survive, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.



What we know:

Gainesville police responded to a rollover accident in the 3100 block of East U.S. Highway 82 just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Callers reported multiple children were involved.

Investigators found that four boys, ranging from ages 6 to 13, were riding in a Polaris ATV in a parking lot. The boys were driving alongside a utility vehicle when the driver of the Polaris lost control, causing the ATV to roll over. All four boys were ejected.

By the time officers arrived, someone at the scene had begun CPR on the 6-year-old boy. All four children were taken to nearby hospitals, where the 6-year-old died from his injuries. The other three boys are expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released due to age. It is unclear how the victims knew each other.