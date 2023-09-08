6 candidates hope to replace expelled Royse City Rep. Bryan Slaton

Six candidates filed to run in a special election to replace an expelled state representative.

Texas House members voted unanimously in May to remove Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton.

A committee investigation found the married, former youth pastor had sex with a 19-year-old intern after getting her drunk earlier this year.

Five Republicans and one Democrat are running to replace Slaton in House District 2, which covers Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.

The election is Nov. 7.

Early voting begins on Oct. 23.