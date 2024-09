article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Dallas on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots on Dixon Avenue, near Second Avenue.

Investigators say there was a disturbance at the location and suspects began to open fire.

A crash happened shortly after and 50-year-old Danyeal Garrett was found shot inside of a car.

Garrett died at the hospital.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

The Source Information in this article came from Dallas Police.