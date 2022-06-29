Shooting death of 5-year-old in Parker County home being investigated

article

Authorities in Parker County are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was reportedly shot while playing with a gun with another child relative Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting.

An adult told investigators there were three children in the home, and a 9mm handgun was in a dresser in a bedroom and the magazine had been "removed for safety."

The adult said the 5-year-old and another child were playing in another bedroom, when the adult went to attend to the third child in the living room.

A short time later, the adult reported hearing a gunshot and saw that the 5-year-old had been shot.

The child was taken to a local hospital, and later pronounced dead.

At this point, there are no charges as the case is still under investigation.