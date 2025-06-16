5 unrelated shootings reported in Fort Worth on Father's Day

article

Fort Worth police responded to five separate shootings across the city on Sunday, Father's Day. None of the incidents are believed to be connected.

Map of shootings in Fort Worth on Father's Day 2025.



House Party Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

One person died, and two others were injured at a house party shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Houston Street. A suspect died at the hospital, while the two other injured individuals are expected to survive.

Investigators believe a party was underway at the Houston Street home when two females became involved in a fight over one of the shooting victims. Police say unknown suspects then arrived at the scene, and one of them got into a fight with one of the shooting victims. The suspect pulled out a gun, fired multiple shots, and then fled the scene in a car. Police have not announced any arrests in this shooting.

Man Shot, Killed in Backyard Argument

A man died after he was shot in the backyard of a home in the 6500 block of Routt Street.

Detectives found that the victim was having a verbal argument with an unknown suspect just before shots were fired. Officers located the victim in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Forest Avenue with gunshot wounds to his upper body and torso.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made.

West Fort Worth Shooting Investigated as Homicide

Fort Worth officers responded to a possible suicide call in the 3000 block of Conejos Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and torso. He died at the scene. After observing the victim's injuries, investigators reclassified the case as a homicide instead of a suicide.

Investigators said two witnesses were meeting the victim to retrieve property when they found him injured and called 911. Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Man Shot in Abdomen

A man was shot in the abdomen in the 1500 block of Lynnhaven Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The gang unit was notified for this case, and no arrests have been made.

Shooting Reported on Carolina Drive

Police reported a victim was shot in Fort Worth at Carolina Drive and Risinger Road. No further information was released about this shooting, and the victim's condition remains unclear.