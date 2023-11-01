5 hurt in shooting near Dallas’ Fair Park

article

Five people were hurt in a shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue, which is near Fair Park.

An unknown suspect in a vehicle shot at a group of people and then took off.

The five victims were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly they were hurt.

Police are still investigating the case and trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

There’s no word on a suspect.