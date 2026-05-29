Dallas Apartment Explosion: How to help families affected by the fire

The Brief A massive five-alarm blast at The Clyde apartments in Dallas killed at least three people and left one person in critical condition. Mission Oak Cliff is collecting food, clothing, and essentials to support displaced families who lost everything. Donations can be dropped off at 111 S. Beckley Avenue.



A Dallas nonprofit is collecting donations for the victims and the families affected by Thursday’s deadly apartment explosion.

Mission Oak Cliff Donation Drive

What you can do:

Mission Oak Cliff is holding a donation drive to help those who lost everything in Thursday’s explosion and fire.

The organization is asking for water, non-perishable food, clothing, diapers, wipes, blankets and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday and then again next week on Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission Oak Cliff, which is a ministry of the Cliff Temple Baptist Church, is located at 111 S. Beckley Avenue.

What they're saying:

Church leaders said the response has already been overwhelming. But they still need more as families tried to replace everyday essentials lost in the fire.

One woman who lives nearby felt compelled to help.

"I was on my way home yesterday and I saw the cloud of smoke go up and it was just, I was worried about my family. And so, the closer I got, the closer it was to Adamson High School because we live right here. It was super scary. I know a lot of people have been affected in the area," Lauren Shelton said while dropping off a case of water.

Dallas Apartment Explosion

The backstory:

The explosion and massive fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Clyde apartments, which is near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and they felt their own apartments shake.

Images from SKY 4 showed the 20-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.

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A large plume of black smoke was initially visible in Dallas for miles.

At peak, there were more than 100 firefighters at the scene of the five-alarm fire.

As of Friday morning, officials said at least three people were killed, including two women and a child. Five people were taken to the hospital, and one is in critical condition. More are still unaccounted for.