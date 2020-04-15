42 inmates, 14 officers test positive for COVID-19 at Dallas County jail

article

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says 42 inmates have now tested positive at Dallas County jail. That's nearly thirty more than what was reported last week.

Another 14 detention officers and deputies have contracted the virus. Two of those officers have recovered and returned to work.

Inmates are being released early on a case-by-case basis.

"All of the persons who are being identified as being releasable are persons who are not violent offenders, have no history of violence,” said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

There are about 1,000 fewer inmates inside the jail right now than there were last month.