41-year-old dies in Dallas Police custody following disturbance

article

The Brief Jerrell Johnson, 41, died in Dallas Police custody on July 13 after police say he was exhibiting erratic behavior and assaulting a store employee. Johnson had been released from the hospital earlier that day after being treated for a suspected drug overdose and excited delirium, according to DPD. The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit, Dallas County DA's Office, and Office of Community Police Oversight are all investigating the incident.



The Dallas Police Department has released an update on the death in custody at 5600 Lemmon Avenue on July 13, 2025.

This is the second death in custody for the Dallas Police Department in 2025.

Police describe suspect's erratic behavior

What they're saying:

The preliminary investigation determined that on July 13, 2025, at approximately 3:49 p.m., Dallas Police received a 911 call regarding 41-year-old Jerrell Johnson, who had entered a business in the 5600 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Dallas police state that Johnson was causing a disturbance by acting erratically and wandering through the aisles and spitting in a man’s face, before pushing past the man while exiting the business.

After leaving the business, Dallas police said Johnson walked next door to a convenience store and entered at approximately 3:51 p.m. and confronted the employees while demanding money before he ran behind the counter. As the employees ran toward the back office and tried to close the door, police say Johnson forced the door open and grabbed the female employee by the neck, pulled her back to the cash register, forcing her to open it before taking the money, according to police.

The woman was said to have broken free and ran outside, where police say Johnson followed and continued to assault her.

At this point, several witnesses intervened and separated the victim from Johnson until the police arrived.

Officers arrive on scene

Dig deeper:

The first officer arrived at approximately 3:55 p.m. and found Johnson lying on his back, sweating, and breathing heavily.

The officer rolled Johnson onto his stomach to handcuff him, then turned him over and helped him sit up, as he collected Johnson’s personal information.

At approximately 4:01 p.m., Johnson attempted to lie back down and asked the authorities for water.

At 4:05 p.m., the officer saw Johnson was unable to sit up without help and called for an ambulance.

Dallas police say additional officers had to help support Johnson to sit up, while waiting for medical personnel to arrive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Medic 1 Unit arrived at approximately 4:17 p.m. and checked Johnson’s blood pressure and oxygen levels.

An ambulance arrived at 4:23 p.m. and Dallas Fire-Rescue began CPR at 4:31 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Johnson to the hospital, where he died, not in the squad car as initially reported.

At the hospital, detectives learned Johnson had been treated earlier that morning for symptoms of a drug overdose and excited delirium. He was released from the hospital at 2:07 p.m.

Dallas police state that no officers used force during this incident.

Ongoing investigations

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was notified and will conduct their own investigation.

The Office of Community Police Oversight was notified, responded to the scene, and has been briefed.

To be transparent, the Dallas Police Department has released the 911 audio and body-worn camera footage of the incident at https://youtu.be/iN7hD1VWWyo.