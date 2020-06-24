40 Dallas firefighters, 11 police detectives test positive for COVID-19

article

Forty Dallas Fire-Rescue employees – almost all of them firefighters – have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

DFR officials said 24 of those employees have since recovered and returned to work.

The Dallas Firefighters Association said 113 firefighters were recently tested and more than half were negative. Ten others are still awaiting results.

There is also an outbreak among Dallas police detectives working nights on robberies and assault investigations.

Eleven detectives tested positive recently. Another 20 are in quarantine as they await results.

That brings the total number of Dallas officers who have tested positive since the outbreak to 40.

