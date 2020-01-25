4-year-old killed in crash after stalled vehicle rear-ended on 183

article

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a crash on 183 in Euless Friday night.

Investigators found that a vehicle broke down in the eastbound lanes, in the 800 block of W. Airport Freeway, just after 8 p.m.

That vehicle was then rear-ended by a second vehicle.

Several people were in each vehicle, and police said six people were transported.

A 4-year-old, identified as Nolan Coleman, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not yet said what vehicle Coleman was in, and didn't release any additional information about the other victims.

No further details have been released at this time.