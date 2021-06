article

A crew of first responders was hurt when their ambulance was hit in Fort Worth. The crash caused it to overturn.

MedStar said one of its units was headed to an emergency call Sunday afternoon with its lights and sirens on.

A car broadsided the ambulance near Hemphill Street and Loop 820.

Three MedStar crew members and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

They all had minor injuries.