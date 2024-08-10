4 injured in Far North Dallas shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Four people were injured in a shooting in Far North Dallas on Friday night.

Police were called to the shooting on Cedarview Road, near Midway, just before 11 p.m.

Dallas Police say they found four men had been shot at the location.

FOX 4 crews saw investigators focusing on a car that had hopped a curb and crashed into a tree.

The men were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the shooting.