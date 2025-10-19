4 hospitalized in Old East Dallas shooting, suspects in custody

article

The Brief Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people in Old East Dallas. Four victims were taken to the hospital; police officers detained two suspects at the scene. The identities of those involved, as well as the motive for the shooting, have not yet been released.



According to officers on the scene, two men are currently in custody.

Old East Dallas Shooting

What we know:

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were asked to leave a gathering before one of them came back and began shooting into the building.

It happened at a building on North Haskell and Gaston Ave.

Many people were seen running from the gunfire.

Officers applied a tourniquet to one victim in serious condition before paramedics arrived. Another victim was also taken to the hospital. Two other victims were found at nearby hospitals.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police Officers on the scene.



