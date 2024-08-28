Expand / Collapse search

4 DFW suburbs among the fastest-growing, most affordable in US, report shows

Published  August 28, 2024 1:26pm CDT
FILE - A suburban neighborhood of houses in the United States.

Four Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs were named some of the fastest-growing and most affordable suburbs in the United States in a new report.

The report from GoBankingRates.com looked at the cities with a typical home value below $500,000 on Zillow in July 2024.

The cities were then ranked by the largest population increase between 2020 and 2022, according to US Census data.

Lewisville (11), Waxahachie (20), Midlothian (27) and Wylie (34) all made the top 50 on the list.

Mooresville, North Carolina, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, topped the list.

Texas cities like Canyon Lake (5) and Baytown (36) also made the list.

America's Fastest-Growing Affordable Suburbs

  1. Mooresville, North Carolina
  2. Hamtramck, Michigan
  3. Buckeye, Arizona
  4. Union City, Georgia
  5. Canyon Lake, Texas
  6. Olive Branch, Minnesota
  7. Maricopa, Arizona
  8. Clermont, Florida
  9. Leesburg, Florida
  10. Goodyear, Arizona
  11. Lewisville, Texas
  12. Homestead, Florida
  13. Elkridge, Maryland
  14. Westfield, Indiana
  15. Clayton, North Carolina
  16. Laurel, Maryland
  17. Dearborn, Michigan
  18. McDonough, Georgia
  19. Lebanon, Tennessee
  20. Waxahachie, Texas
  21. Wesley Chapel, Florida
  22. Trussville, Alabama
  23. Jenks, Oklahoma
  24. St. Cloud, Florida
  25. Ruskin, Florida
  26. Apollo Beach, Florida
  27. Midlothian, Texas
  28. Dearborn Heights, Michigan
  29. Sun City Center, Florida
  30. Concord, North Carolina
  31. Gallatin, Tennessee
  32. Sahuarita, Arizona
  33. Marana, Arizona
  34. Wylie, Texas
  35. Crown Point, Indiana
  36. Baytown, Texas
  37. Adelanto, California
  38. San Jacinto, California
  39. Brownsburg, Indiana
  40. Desert Hot Springs, California