4 DFW suburbs among the fastest-growing, most affordable in US, report shows
Four Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs were named some of the fastest-growing and most affordable suburbs in the United States in a new report.
The report from GoBankingRates.com looked at the cities with a typical home value below $500,000 on Zillow in July 2024.
The cities were then ranked by the largest population increase between 2020 and 2022, according to US Census data.
Lewisville (11), Waxahachie (20), Midlothian (27) and Wylie (34) all made the top 50 on the list.
Mooresville, North Carolina, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, topped the list.
Texas cities like Canyon Lake (5) and Baytown (36) also made the list.
America's Fastest-Growing Affordable Suburbs
- Mooresville, North Carolina
- Hamtramck, Michigan
- Buckeye, Arizona
- Union City, Georgia
- Canyon Lake, Texas
- Olive Branch, Minnesota
- Maricopa, Arizona
- Clermont, Florida
- Leesburg, Florida
- Goodyear, Arizona
- Lewisville, Texas
- Homestead, Florida
- Elkridge, Maryland
- Westfield, Indiana
- Clayton, North Carolina
- Laurel, Maryland
- Dearborn, Michigan
- McDonough, Georgia
- Lebanon, Tennessee
- Waxahachie, Texas
- Wesley Chapel, Florida
- Trussville, Alabama
- Jenks, Oklahoma
- St. Cloud, Florida
- Ruskin, Florida
- Apollo Beach, Florida
- Midlothian, Texas
- Dearborn Heights, Michigan
- Sun City Center, Florida
- Concord, North Carolina
- Gallatin, Tennessee
- Sahuarita, Arizona
- Marana, Arizona
- Wylie, Texas
- Crown Point, Indiana
- Baytown, Texas
- Adelanto, California
- San Jacinto, California
- Brownsburg, Indiana
- Desert Hot Springs, California