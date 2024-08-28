4 DFW suburbs among the fastest-growing, most affordable in US, report shows

article

Four Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs were named some of the fastest-growing and most affordable suburbs in the United States in a new report.

The report from GoBankingRates.com looked at the cities with a typical home value below $500,000 on Zillow in July 2024.

The cities were then ranked by the largest population increase between 2020 and 2022, according to US Census data.

Lewisville (11), Waxahachie (20), Midlothian (27) and Wylie (34) all made the top 50 on the list.

Mooresville, North Carolina, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, topped the list.

Texas cities like Canyon Lake (5) and Baytown (36) also made the list.

America's Fastest-Growing Affordable Suburbs

Mooresville, North Carolina Hamtramck, Michigan Buckeye, Arizona Union City, Georgia Canyon Lake, Texas Olive Branch, Minnesota Maricopa, Arizona Clermont, Florida Leesburg, Florida Goodyear, Arizona Lewisville, Texas Homestead, Florida Elkridge, Maryland Westfield, Indiana Clayton, North Carolina Laurel, Maryland Dearborn, Michigan McDonough, Georgia Lebanon, Tennessee Waxahachie, Texas Wesley Chapel, Florida Trussville, Alabama Jenks, Oklahoma St. Cloud, Florida Ruskin, Florida Apollo Beach, Florida Midlothian, Texas Dearborn Heights, Michigan Sun City Center, Florida Concord, North Carolina Gallatin, Tennessee Sahuarita, Arizona Marana, Arizona Wylie, Texas Crown Point, Indiana Baytown, Texas Adelanto, California San Jacinto, California Brownsburg, Indiana Desert Hot Springs, California