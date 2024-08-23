How much money you need to make to feel rich in Dallas

article

Americans believe it takes millions of dollars to be considered rich in 2024.

According to an annual survey from financial investment firm Charles Schwab, Americans think it takes a net worth of $2.5 million on average to be considered wealthy.

That number is a bit lower in Dallas. Residents say you need to make $2.2 million to be considered rich.

When it comes to living comfortably, Americans believe you can only do so with much less. People surveyed think you need an average of $778,000 to be financially comfortable. In Dallas, that number falls to $724,000.

How much money you need to feel ‘rich’ in the US

According to the survey, here are the cities where Americans think you need to make the most to be rich:

Dallas: $2.2 million

Phoenix: $2.3 million

Houston: $2.3 million

Chicago: $2.3 million

Atlanta: $2.4 million

Boston: $2.7 million

Seattle: $2.8 million

Denver: $2.8 million

Washington, DC: $2.8 million

New York: $2.9 million

Southern California: $3.4 million

San Francisco: $4.4 million

Most Americans are not ‘on top of their finances’

Fewer than one in five Americans (18%) surveyed said they are currently on top of their finances, and only 21% of Americans say they’re on a path to wealth.

About a third believe they are on track to improve their finances, while another 34% said they need to do something different to fix it.

Millennials are getting rich faster than their parents did

Another recent study from the Center for American Progress shows that younger Americans have seen the strongest surge in inflation-adjusted wealth of any age group since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institute found that the average wealth of households under 40 years old was $259,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 – a 49% increase since the 4th quarter of 2019, even after adjusting for inflation.

Looking specifically at millennial households, or those born from 1981 to 1996, their inflation-adjusted wealth more than doubled during this period.

