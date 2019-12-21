3rd suspect charged with murder after body found burning in Dallas field

article

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man whose body was found burning in a Dallas field.

Alberto Julian Lopez, 19, has been charged with capital murder after police found that he was part of the disappearance of murder of Quincy Wyatt.

LaKevian Grant, 20, and Teilor Johnson, 19, who is the daughter of Dallas Independent School District trustee Maxie Johnson, were previously arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old Wyatt.

