Police arrest 2 for murder after body found burning in Dallas field

Dallas police have arrested two people for the murder of a man whose body was found burning in a field.

Quincy Wyatt was found dead on Dec. 10 off Mayforge Drive near Interstate 45 in East Oak Cliff.

Police said he died from homicidal violence and that his body had been set on fire in the vacant field.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, investigators determined 20-year-old LaKevian Grant and 19-year-old Teilor Johnson played a role in Wyatt’s disappearance.

They were questioned by police and then arrested and charged with capital murder.

Their bond amounts have not yet been set.