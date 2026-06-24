3rd person arrested in connection to 2002 Frisco cold case murder

The Brief Frisco Police arrested 50-year-old Jason Honrud in connection to the 2002 murder of Frank Weiss. Honrud is the husband of Lisa Honrud, who was married to Weiss at the time of his death and was arrested in April. This is the third overall arrest in connection to the cold case, with 57-year-old Keith Hart also being arrested on a murder warrant in May.



A third person has been arrested in connection to a 24-year-old cold case murder in Frisco.

Frisco cold case arrest

Jason Honrud, 50

What's New:

On June 24 at around 7 a.m., Frisco Police and Waxahachie Police arrested 50-year-old Jason Honrud on a murder warrant in connection to a 2002 cold case murder.

Honrud is married to Lisa Honrud, who was married to Weiss at the time of his death. Lisa Honrud was arrested in April in connection to Weiss' murder.

The backstory:

Honrud is the third person to face charges for the 2002 murder of Plano resident Frank Weiss, whose body was found near Lake Lewisville within the Frisco city limits.

In addition to Jason and Lisa Honrud, 57-year-old Keith Hart of Waxahachie was arrested in May on a murder warrant.

Police said modern technology and investigative techniques, along with information from a key witness, helped them solve the 24-year-old cold case.

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Dig deeper:

Honrud's arrest affidavit gives more insight on the timeline leading to her arrest last month.

The affidavit states Weiss had documented infidelity in their marriage, and was taking steps towards separating from Honrud, who signed a marriage annulment on May 31, 2002.

Honrud moved out of Weiss' house with the help of Hart on June 1, 2002, which was one day before the last time Frank Weiss was seen alive.

A key witness told investigators Honrud admitted to giving the gun used in the alleged crime to Hart, who threw it into Joe Pool Lake.

The other side:

FOX 4’s Vania Castillo spoke with Weiss’ daughter, Carla, shortly after Lisa Honrud’s arrest. She called the moment bittersweet.

"Hope is a funny thing. Hope has a way of strangling you, and so, at some point, I have probably accepted that there will never be an answer," she said. "But acceptance doesn't kill. I dreamed of there being an answer, but I didn't expect one."

"24 years is a long time. We are all so appreciative and grateful of this day."

During the interview, Weiss’ daughter told FOX 4 she didn’t believe Honrud acted alone, saying her father was a large man.

Frank Weiss (Frisco PD)

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by using the Frisco PD app.