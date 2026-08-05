North Texas to hit 13 triple-digit days this season as typical summer heat continues

The Brief High temperatures will reach 101°F, keeping the region on pace for 13 days of 100-degree heat this season in line with historical averages. High humidity will drive heat index values to around 105°F during peak afternoon hours, though winds up to 15 mph will prevent air quality alerts. Highs will ease into the upper 90s by the weekend, but lingering humidity and slim 10%–20% rain chances will offer limited relief.



North Texas is tracking toward a typical summer heat count, with the area reaching 13 triple-digit days this week as hot temperatures persist into the weekend.

Triple-digit heat

The area averages around 20 days per year with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher. While last summer brought an unusually cool stretch with just seven triple-digit days, current conditions remain closer to historical norms, though well below extreme years that saw 40 to 50 days of triple-digit heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 101 degrees, with humidity pushing heat index values to around 105 degrees during peak afternoon hours between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Southerly winds up to 15 mph will offer minor relief, keeping air quality alerts at bay.

Slight rain chances remain limited across the region. A weak atmospheric disturbance to the south and east may trigger a brief afternoon shower or thunderstorm for eastern counties, though rain chances remain capped at 10% for the day.

Similar conditions will carry into Thursday, with highs near 100 degrees and stronger gusts up to 20 mph. Heading into the weekend and early next week, actual temperatures are forecast to dip slightly into the upper 90s, though high humidity will continue to produce feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Minimal rain chances between 10% and 20% will linger through the weekend, primarily isolated to areas east and southeast of the metroplex.

7-Day Forecast